Court remands 17-yr-old for sexually assaulting 6-yr-old girl

A Shari’a Court sitting in Kano, on Monday, ordered that a 17-year-old girl who pleaded guilty to sexual assault on a six-year-old girl be remanded in a correction centre.

The minor, who lives at Rangaza Quarters Kano, is charged with indecent assault.

The Presiding Judge, Malam Nura Yusuf-Ahmad, ordered the remand pending the medical report on the victim.

He adjourned the matter until Aug.2 , for sentencing, following a guilty plea entered by the 17-year-old girl.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Mr Aliyu Abideen told the court that the defendant committed the offence about one week ago at Rangaza Quarters Kano.

Abideen alleged that the defendant lured the zix-year-old girl (who are tenants in the defendant house) to her grandmother’s room and sexually assaulted ber.

The victim, he said, was taken to the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital Kano for medical examination.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravened the provisions of Section 166 of Kano State Shari’a Law.