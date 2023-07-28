Court orders police to pay N20m to family of missing cop in Ogun

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The National Industrial Court, sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State has ordered the Nigeria Police Force to pay a sum of N20 million to the family of a Police Constable, Emmanuel Gene of the Ogun State Police Command, Ijebu-Igbo division.

Vanguard reliably gathered that Gene was alleged to have been kidnapped by hoodlums during an operation in Aba Tuntun, Ijebu Igbo, in December 2020.

Gene, whose wife was pregnant at the time was never found either dead or alive, leaving the family with no option than to approach the court.

In a petition dated September 21, the family of Gene, through their counsel, Kehinde Bamiwola, called on the police authorities to intervene and found the missing cop, dead or alive.

They requested that the Ogun State Commissioner of Police, the then Area Commander of Ijebu-Ode, AC Abiodun Onuoha and the D.P.O., SP Kazeem Solatan should provide answers to the questions.

With no response from the NPF authorities, the family approached the National Industrial Court sitting in Ibadan to seek redress.

The case with suit no. NICN/IB/74/2021, was between Jimoh Gene and Comfort Gene versus the Police Service Commission, the Inspector-General of Police and three others.

In the suit, the claimants told the Court that the DPO of Ijebu-Igbo at the time of the incident, Kazeem Solatan, “took the missing PC Emmanuel Gene for land-grabbing operation at Aba-Titun, Ijebu-Igbo,” accusing the police of negligence.

In their prayers, the claimants sought that their son be found by the police with the sum of N20 million to be paid to the family of the missing policeman.

Justice Opeloye A. Ogunbowale, in his judgment granted the reliefs sought by the plaintiffs, saying he “found the police liable for negligence under the doctrine of Vicarious Liability and that the police exposed PC Emmanuel Gene to extreme danger.”

The Court, therefore ordered the NPF to “rescue and produce PC Emmanuel Gene dead or alive” and that “the sum of 20 million Naira should be paid to the family with cost of litigation, N300,000.00, within 30 days of the delivery of this judgment.”

Addressing newsmen in Abeokuta, Counsel, Bamiwola, described the judgment as a landmark judgment against the police.

“The case is about the disappearance of Police Constable (PC) Emmanuel Gene who got missing during an operation at Ijebu-Igbo in 2020 alleged to be illegal.

“The Court in a judgment delivered by Honourable Justice Opeloye A. Ogunbowale found the Police liable for negligence under the doctrine of Vicarious Liability and that Police exposed PC Emmanuel Gene to extreme danger.

“The Police Constable Emmanuel Gene has not been found till date. It was alleged and proved that the DPO of Ijebu-Igbo, one SP Kazeem Solatan took the missing cop for land-grabbing operations at Aba-titun in Ijebu-Igbo and he not been seen since then.

“The reliefs we sought on behalf of the Claimants were all granted. The police are to pay rescue and produce Emmanuel dead or alive.

“They are also ordered by the court to pay a sum of N20 million and N300,000 as cost of litigation, all to be paid within 30 days of the delivery of the judgment. This is justice for all,” Bamiwola said.