Coups should be seen as organized crime — Buratai

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Tukur Buratai has said that coup plots by certain persons in the military should be seen as organized crime because at the end of the day, apart from allowing democracy to fester and grow, it results in a high rate of attrition against military personnel.

Speaking at an International conference on ‘Organized Crimes Network as Emerging Threats to National Security’, at the Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Abuja, the former Ambassador to Benin Republic said “Coups should also be identified and termed as organized crime. That is why I am happy that President Bola Tinubu emphasized to African leaders, the need to checkmate incidences of coups at the last meeting of African leaders.

“They (military) can have many ways to influence the government to make sure that security role is played appropriately and also allow the democrats, the civilians, to perform their roles properly.

“The best way is for the military to remain within the constitutional bounds and also encourage the civil administration to do their best to solve the governance challenges or the developmental challenges of our country.

“It is by doing so that everybody playing his role, the democrats doing their own properly, the politicians, the military, the populace performing their own roles properly. The politicians and the military should try to avoid being influenced externally to disrupt the democratic process in the country.

Continuing Burstai said, “With Nigeria currently grappling with many emerging threats, the conference holds particular significance for the Bola Tinubu government, providing an opportunity to examine successful initiatives implemented elsewhere and adapt them to the local context.

“Organized crime refers to a complex network of individuals or groups engaging in unlawful activities, often with a well-defined hierarchy and operating in a systematic manner to achieve their objectives. They engage in violence, corruption or related activities in order to obtain, directly or indirectly, a financial or material benefit.

“The causes of organized crime in the Sahel, particularly in Nigeria, are undoubtedly multifaceted. One of the primary contributing factors is the existence of porous borders, which allows for the easy movement of criminals and illegal goods across national boundaries.

“Also, prolonged conflicts in countries like Somalia, DR Congo, Libya, Mali, Burkina Faso, and now Sudan have a direct impact on the rise of organized crimes. Additionally, the prevalence of poverty and unemployment within the region creates a desperate environment that can push individuals towards criminal activities as a means of survival.

“Greed and the pursuit of personal gain contribute to the proliferation of criminal networks, as individuals are enticed by the potential financial rewards.

“Furthermore, the absence of effective law enforcement (police), weak deterrence mechanisms and weak governance structures, further enable criminal organizations to operate with impunity.

“The economic hardships resulting from the implementation of anti-contagion measures made some of the world’s most vulnerable populations more susceptible to human trafficking and various forms of exploitation.

“The oil market experienced a dramatic collapse primarily caused by a decrease in demand. As a result, vessels transporting oil cargo became exposed to the risk of piracy.

“In Nigeria, organized crime has taken various forms, reflecting the country’s socio-economic challenges and political landscape.

“Banditry has become a major concern, particularly in the northwestern region, where armed groups engage in cattle rustling, armed robbery, and other criminal activities.

“The emergence of drug cartels has also contributed to the expansion of organized crime, leading to increased drug trafficking, money laundering, and corruption.

“The scope of organized crime in Nigeria is vast and diverse, requiring a comprehensive and multifaceted approach from law enforcement agencies and the government to effectively combat this menace and protect the citizens.

“These multifaceted crimes not only undermine the stability and well-being of affected regions but also perpetuate a cycle of violence and exploitation. These criminal enterprises not only rob our economy of legitimate growth and development but also inflict immeasurable harm on individuals and communities.

“The ongoing battle against organized crime requires a comprehensive and collaborative approach from law enforcement agencies, government entities, and the general public to protect the well-being and future of our beloved country. It is imperative that

In his remarks, Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla represented by Rear Admiral Mustapha, Director of Training at Naval headquarters, commended the Igbinedion University and the Buratai Centre for Contemporary Security Affairs for the timely conference.

He said, “The Nigerian Navy is not immune to emergent threats of organised crimes. It is a truism that organised crime poses an existential threat to Nigeria’s maritime domain. Specifically, the prevalence of illegal oil bunkering and crude oil theft demonstrates the tenacity of these vast criminal networks in siphoning our common patrimony.

‘Nonetheless, the Nigerian Navy in conjunction with relevant stakeholders, have ramped up maritime security operations which have resulted in reducing the activities of these economics saboteurs to its barest minimum.

The Nigerian Navy has also been employing state-of-the-art technology such as maritime domain awareness capabilities to monitor, track locate and intercept these criminals within Nigeria’s maritime domain and deny them freedom of action.

He acknowledged the partnership between the Igbenedion University and the Buratai Centre for Contemporary Security Affairs towards addressing security challenges that threaten the collective peace and socioeconomic well-being of our country.

Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Hassan Abubakar represented by Air Commodore Ogohi, Director of Air Intelligence at NAH headquarters said,

“Africa is still challenged by human and natural disasters occasioned by insecurity and perennial sundry criminalities arising primarily from the effect of inadequate resources.

“Sadly, the situation has precipitated a humanitarian crisis and erosion of human value which require holistic emergency responses to protect lives and property as well as the sanctity of human existence.

“The asymmetric nature of insecurity currently faced by Nigeria in the form of insurgency/terrorism often engenders humanitarian crisis with resultant internal displacements and refugees inimical to economic growth.

“In addition, armed banditry, farmers/herders clashes and recently secessionist agitation are other human-induced disasters that require a multi-dimensional approach involving the and other security agencies as well as civil organizations in support of security response to crisis management in Nigeria.

“The global concerns expressed in the activities of terrorists and insurgents with ravaging implications, especially at regional levels such as Africa underlines the monumental threat of insecurity to human existence.

“The unwavering commitment of the Igbinedion University in collaboration with the Buratai Centre for Contemporary Security Affairs and other security experts and practitioners from relevant agencies and academia across the continent in security management is quite a significance

“The desire and quest have encouraged and manifested the collaborations with numerous institutions both locally and internationally resulting in interface with the armed forces and establishment of the Buratai Centre.

Former minister of Interior and Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau was the Chairman of the occasion while the Chief of Defence Staff, Major Gen CG Musa was represented by Air Vice Marshal Ilo, Director of Operations at Defence Headquarters.