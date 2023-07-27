Coup: Nothing should happen to Niger President, Muhammed Bazoum – Shehu Sani

Senator Shehu Sani

A former lawmaker, Shehu Sani has condemned the detention of Niger President, Mohamed Bazoum by members of the Presidential Guard.

Sani who also warned that nothing should happen to Bazoum, kicked against military rule in the country.

He noted via his Twitter handle that military rule must be rejected.

His words: “Military rule must be totally rejected and resisted in West Africa. Our democracy is not perfect and there is no perfect democracy anywhere. Military rule is not the solution.

“I’m surprised to read comments in the social media, it appears that many young people are now in support of it. I understand the disappointment and the frustration with the political class. It’s still better we continue to struggle to make our democracy better until we get it right.

“We don’t want Military Coup in Niger Republic. Nothing should happen to President Muhammed Bazoum.”