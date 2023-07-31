Coup: Germany suspends financial aid to Niger

Nigeriens participate in a march called by supporters of coup leader Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani in Niamey, Niger, Sunday, July 30, 2023. Days after mutinous soldiers ousted Niger’s democratically elected president, uncertainty is mounting about the country’s future and some are calling out the junta’s reasons for seizing control. The sign reads: “Down with France, long live Putin.” (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)

Germany has suspended its bilateral cooperation with the Republic of Niger following a military coup that ousted President Mohamed Bazoum last week Thursday.

The decision will make halt all financial and development aid to the West African country until further notice, according to Germany’s foreign ministry.

According to DW, Germany, however, added that evacuation of German citizens or soldiers is not currently considered necessary.”

Berlin has “suspended all direct support payments to the central government of Niger until further notice,” a Foreign Ministry spokesperson told a press briefing.

“We are also examining our entire bilateral engagement with Niger and will, of course, take further measures depending on the developments in the next few days,” the spokesperson added, saying the situation was still in flux and that the coup could still fail.

The suspension of cooperation was confirmed by the Development Ministry.

A spokeswoman for that ministry said that those behind the coup “must restore power to the democratically elected president. “We are in close contact within the federal government and with our partners and are monitoring and evaluating the developments in Niger,” she added.

“Our assessment of the situation is that [an evacuation] is not yet needed,” the Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.

There are currently some 100 members of the German army in Niger to assist in training local forces.

The spokesperson said, however, that the government was prepared in case the situation were to worsen in Niger.

At the same time, Niger’s former colonial ruler, France, has said it recognises Bazoum as the sole legitimate authority in Niger.

The statement by the French Foreign Ministry came in response to a question as to whether France had been authorised by the toppled government in Niger to carry out strikes to try and free the president, as has been claimed by the military junta behind the coup.

“Our priority is the security of our citizens and our facilities, which cannot be targeted by violence, according to international law,” the ministry added.

Last Friday, the leaders of the coup declared General Abdourahmane Tchiani to be the new head of state, replacing Bazoum.

It was the seventh military takeover in West and Central Africa in less than three years.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has imposed sanctions on the country and threatened to intervene by force if Bazoum is not reinstated within a week.