Coup: CSO backs ECOWAS decision on Niger Republic

…demands restoration of democratic rule

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

A Civil Society Organization, CSO, Committee for the Protection of Peoples Mandate, CPPM, has commended the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, under the leadership of Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu for it’s bold decision in rejecting the unconstitutional seizure of political power in Niger Republic and the imposition of sanctions on the military junta to vacate office within one week.

Executive Director of CCPM, Nelson Ekujumi, in a statement on Sunday, also commended the African Union, AU, the American and French governments and all lovers of democracy globally, who have sided with the people of Niger Republic in rejecting the treasonable act of the coupists and demanded an immediate restoration of democratic rule to the country.

According to CPPM, an organisation with focus on sustenance of democracy and the rule of law, “The global condemnation and rejection of the illegal seizure of power and the demand for immediate restoration of democratic governance in Niger Republic is heartwarming and a testament of the irrevocable commitment of the world to democracy and a warning to coupists and their sponsors, that the business of seizing political power through the barrels of the gun will no longer be tolerated”.

CPPM also asserted that the decision of ECOWAS to give the coupists one week to vacate power “is a commendable and civilized move to enable the power usurpers to negotiate their way out of office and starve off the global political embarrassment they have subjected not only the people of Niger Republic to, but the African continent and the black race as a whole.”

The civil society organization, then called on the leadership of ECOWAS not to hesitate to give the military coupists in Niger Republic, the Yahya Jammeh of Gambia’s treatment of 2017 at the expiration of it’s one week ultimatum as the whole world is solidly behind any means necessary to immediately return Niger Republic to constitutionalism and the rule of law, rather than the rule of the gun.