Bribe is commonplace in Nigeria, Ayo Oritsejafor bemoans corruption

Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor….Islamic banks illegal but functioning

By Akpokona Omafuaire

THE former President of Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, His Eminence, Papa Ayo Oritsejafor has said that the corruption level in the country is so high, saying bribe had become commonplace, and called for change of hearts.

Oritsejafor made the call weekend at Osubi while dedicating The Saints Cathedral.

Oritsejafor who spoke on “Free manifestation of God in the house of God” read the Bible verses of 1King 9: 1-5.

According to him, “Every believer is referred to as the House of God; we gather in the church for worship but you are a mobile altar.

“Corruption is so bad now in the country that in everything we do people want bribe. We need to embrace change in attitude to change the country.

“If you believed that your heart has been circumcised, then old things have passed away and new things begin to manifest. But if nothing new is manifesting then you need to re-dedicate yourself. He added.

On his part, Presiding Bishop, Bishop Emmanuel Enumeru said, “This is a very special ceremony in our church, because the Lord chose to use us to build for Him a place of worship, which we are dedicating today. It shall be an abode of God’s glory and from which His blessings shall be constantly released to the rest of humanity.

“We believe that our God has a purpose for this building, a place where we can all fellowship together, call on His name and seek His face.

“This is all we ask today as we dedicate this building to the glory of God. May the prayers we offer in this temple locate God’s ever listening ear and find answers from the Throne of Grace.

“We want to seize the moment to appreciate all our invited guests for heeding to our call and finding the time from your tight schedules to grace this occasion. We are glad you could make it, and thank you for the contributions and prayers towards this project.

“Let me also thank all our church members for the painstaking efforts and plans that went into making sure that this day records a huge success. You guys made great sacrifices starting from the plans that went into the movement from the rented small sanctuary to this new building that the Lord has given us today.” He stated.