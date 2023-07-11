Corruption allegation: ‘As e dey pain them, e dey sweet us’, Adesina mocks Kukah

Following allegation by the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Hassan Kukah, that Nigerians witnessed the worst phase of corruption under the last administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Adesina Tuesday argued that Kukah was angry because he got no under-the-cassock patronage from Buhari.

Adesina who mocked Kukah in his statement on Twitter, said the cleric was pained by Buhari’s decision that were not favour him.

“Who listens to that Bishop again. He’s still pained that he got no under-the-cassock patronage from Buhari, unlike in the past. As e dey pain them, e dey sweet us”, Asesina said.