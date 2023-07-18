Corporate Infrastructure Bond drops 44.2% to N15bn

By Peter Egwuatu

Indication has emerged that the hope of reducing the $3 trillion infrastructure gap in the country might not materialise very soon as investment in Corporate Infrastructure Bonds, CIB, by Pension Fund Administrators, PFAs, has significantly dropped Year-on-Year, YoY, by 44.2% in May 2023, to N14.98 billion against N26.85 billion in the corresponding period 2022.

Latest data released by the Nigerian Pension Commission, PenCom, for the month of May 2023 showed that the investment in CIB by the PFAs accounted for 8.7% of the total Corporate Debt Securities which stood at N1.725 trillion.

The Corporate Debt Securities include: Corporate Bonds (Holding Till Maturity, HTM), Corporate Bonds (Available for Sale Securities, AFS), Corporate Infrastructure Bonds and Corporate Green Bonds.

However, the total Corporate Debt Securities grew 44.5 % YoY to N1.725 trillion as against N1.194 trillion in 2022.

Vanguard findings in the May 2023 data shows that investment in Corporate Bonds (HTM) accounted for N1.431trillion or 82.9% of the total value of Corporate Debt Securities; it is followed by Corporate Bonds (AFS) recording N270.343billion or 15.7% of the value of total Corporate Debt Securities.

The CIB figure amounted to 8.7% of the value of the total Corporate Debt Securities while Corporate Green Bonds was 5.2 % of the total.

Commenting on the development, Analyst / Executive Vice Chairman, HIGHCAP Securities Limited, David Adonri, said: “With the rise in yield on public debt, perhaps, yield on corporate infrastructure bonds became uncompetitive. FGN Bond is less risky than Corporate Bonds and if the risk premium is such high, investors may reduce their interest. Also note that FGN is floating an infrastructure fund which will compete with corporate infrastructure bonds. FGN may crowd them out with more encouraging terms.”

In his own response, Victor Chiazor, Analyst/ Head of Research & Investment at FSL Securities Limited, formerly known as Fidelity Securities Limited, said: “The major reason any investment is made by organisations or individuals is for return on investment (ROI). Once yields on any investment drops, the rational thing for any investor to do is to search for higher yielding assets and rebalance their portfolio. PFAs, though operating in a highly regulated industry, are still interested in optimising the return on their assets under management.

“We are also of the opinion that corporate’s face a tough task of raising such bonds at higher interest rates given the inflation figures and desire for higher yielding assets by the PFA’s and market at large.”

Commenting as well, Garba Kurfi, Analyst/Managing Director, APT Securities & Funds Limited, said: “The returns on Corporate Infrastructure Bonds is below inflation. Given a negative return most PFAs move into equities where returns were better and hedge against inflation. For government to encourage Corporate Infrastructure Bonds the returns must be reasonably higher enough.”