Cooking gas price drops 6.71% to N4, 068.26 — NBS

By Udeme Akpan, Energy Editor

THE average retail price for refilling a 5kg Cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas), dropped by 6.71 per cent on a month-on-month, MoM basis to N4, 068.26 in June 2023, from N4, 360.69 in May 2023.

Also, on a year-on-year, YoY basis, it dropped by 3.56 per cent from N4, 218.38 in June 2022.

However, a state profile analysis indicated that Kwara recorded the highest average price for refilling a 5kg cylinder with N4, 750, followed by Niger with N4, 691.16, and Zamfara with N4, 683.33.

On the other hand, Ondo recorded the lowest price with N3, 287.86, followed by Ekiti and Nasarawa with N3, 288.46 and N3, 364.62 respectively.

The National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, which disclosed this, yesterday, in its report – Liquefied Petroleum Gas Watch – stated: “In addition, analysis by zone showed that the North-Central recorded the highest average retail price for refilling a 5kg Cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) with N4, 421.97, followed by the North-West with N4,260.30, while the South-West recorded the lowest with N3,709.16.

“Also, the average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg Cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) decreased by 4.35% on a month-on-month basis from N9, 537.89 in May 2023 to N9, 123.25 in June 2023.

“On a year-on-year basis, this fell by 3.82% from N9, 485.91 in June 2022. On state profile analysis, Cross River recorded the highest average retail price for the refilling of a 12.5kg Cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) with N10, 096.43, followed by Ogun with N9, 875.63 and Anambra with N9, 833.33. “Conversely, the lowest average price was recorded in Adamawa with N7, 500.00, followed by Zamfara and Borno with N7, 928.57 and N8, 000.00 respectively.”