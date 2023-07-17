Controversy over alleged fake memo ordering withdrawal of Police from VIPs

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

There is controversy over an alleged “fake memo”, currently circulating social media with the order for the withdrawal of Mobile Police personnel from very important personalities (VIPs) with, a Mobile Squadron Commander, CP Mike Ademola (rtd) saying there is no such order.

CP Ademola, who is conversant with signals and memos having led the Mobile police before retirement, while reacting to the memo, said it didn’t come from the police authority and therefore, it is fake.

He explained that the wording of the memo shows that it is fake as the police signal does not appear without proper identification and directions.

“From the memo, you would notice that some persons were not properly identified and this is a sign of fake news”, he said.

He also commended the acting IGP, Olukayode Egbetokun for having the courage to initiate policies that would reform the Nigeria Mobile Police and bring back the lost glory.

He said, with an initiative like this, the IGP has set the police ready for a better future.

When contacted for clarification of the purported memo, Force PRO, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said the Force management team is currently having their meetings now where critical decisions will be taken.

So far, checks have shown that no mobile squadron commander has withdrawn their personnel from the VIPs mentioned in the memo as at Monday.

Part of the memo had named important personalities like former secretary to the government of the federation, Boss Mustapha, former governor of Ogun State, Gbenga Daniel, former Zamfara State governor, Matawalle among others as people whose police were withdrawn.

Recall that when the acting inspector-general of police, IGP Olukayode Egbetokun resumed duty as the police boss, he had stated that he would effect the withdrawal of Police Mobile Force personnel from VIP escort/guard duties.

This was even as he established the Special Intervention Squad which according to him would have 40,000 highly trained police officers including selected officers from the Police Mobile Force.

He had explained that this action was to allow the mobile police take back its place in the internal security architecture of the country and reclaim its lost glory.

He had said, “In a bid to kick-start the process of regaining our pride of place in the internal security architecture of our dear country first and foremost, modalities for the creation of a new special squad – the Special Intervention Squad have been initiated.

“This special squad shall consist of 40,000 specially trained elite officers. The Squad will be formed by selecting officers from the pool of existing Police Mobile Force personnel and all tactical units in the country.

“These officers will undergo an intensive pre-deployment training to make them combat-ready for frontline operational duties in all the states of the Federation, with a particular focus on areas plagued with unrest and turmoil.

“By pooling together the expertise and experience of our PMF personnel and other tactical units, we can establish a formidable force that is well-equipped to handle the evolving challenges we face.”

The IGP also said the establishment of the squad would help the police to promptly respond to security threats, noting that 1000 personnel would be deployed to every state.

The controversial memo allegedly from Mopol 45 Force Headquarters, Abuja, had indicated those affected including Daura Buhari, former First Lady, Aisha Buhari’s sibling, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

It had as reference CB: 4001/DOPS/45PMF/FHQ/ABJ/VOL.15/353 signed by the AIG MOPOL and was addressed to the following officers for immediste implementation.

“DSPs Lauretta Iruonagbe; Yusuf Ishaq; Okeme Emmanuel; Ilesanmi Temidayo; Emmanuel Akaniro; Yakubu Francis; Chindo Atege; Zakari Mohammed and ASPs Osori Sani; Job Andrew; Iyabo Oluwadamilola, and Yakubu Anthony who are believed to be attached to some of the affected dignitaries.

Other VIPs affected by the withdrawal order include former governors of Imo State, Ikedi Ohakim and Rochas Okorocha; former governor of Bauchi, Adamu Muazu; ex- Gombe State governor, Danjuma Goje and former governors of Ogun and Zamfara, Gbenga Daniel and Bello Matawalle, respectively.

Similarly, the officers attached to some former ministers who served under the past administration were to be withdrawn including former Police Affairs Minister, Maigari Dingyadi; former Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipreye Sylva; former Minister of State for Mines and Steel, Gbemisola Saraki; former Minister of State for Science, Technology and Innovation, Henry Ikoh; former Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Clem Agba and former Minister of State for Power, Goddy Agba.

Also, the orderlies working with the former Chairman Senate Committee on Police Affairs, Haliru Dauda; former Chairman House Committee on Police Affairs, Rabiu Lawan, and Senator Stephen Adey, were to be withdrawn.