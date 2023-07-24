Contractual breach: Court orders Medview to pay over $1.8m, N100m

By Prince Okafor

A Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered Medview Airline to pay over $1.8million as contained in the contractual agreement and another N100 million as damages.

This according to the court serves as payment for breach of agreement occasioned by the lease of an aircraft engine by HAk-LAG-INC. to Medview Airline

A breakdown of the payment to the plaintiff is the accrued or unpaid rent of $50,000 per month together with the agreed monthly interest on cumulative outstanding rent from the 1st of March 2019 till Friday 21st of July 2023 when the judgement was delivered and 3 per cent thereafter until the total sum due and payable is fully liquidated.

In addition, the court also ordered Medview Airline to immediately return or release the lease aircraft engine number CFM56 – 3C1 with serial number 866226 in a serviceable condition to the owner, HAK -LAG INC. with the engine to be certified by an independent team of Engineers or a joint team of Engineers of both parties .

In the alternative to returning the aircraft engine in good and serviceable conditions Justice Yelim Bogoro ordered that the defendant, Medview Airline should pay the plaintiff, HAK-LAG INC. the sum of $1,200.00 (one million two hundred thousand USD). being the valued market rate of the aircraft

Justice Yelim Bogoro also ordered the defendant to pay the sum of N100,000.000 as general damages for breach of contract .

Delivering judgement in the suit filed and argued by Barister O.A Fashugba and Sunday Chibido counsel for HAK-LAG INC, the trial Judge said there are several evidence that the plaintiff was served with the Motion on Notice filed by the plaintiff and hearing notices, but failed to appear, represented or filed a defense to the suit.

Justice Bogoro added that it is on record that the matter was adjourned for up to six times to enable the defendant file a defense or appear in court , but opted not to take the opportunity.