Constitutional roles for traditional rulers coming — Speaker Abbas

Speaker Abbas

By Levinus Nwabughiogu & Gift Chapi Odekina

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, yesterday, said the Green Chamber would work to ensure that traditional rulers have constitutional roles.

Abbas said this has become necessary due to the critical roles traditional rulers play in the society.

A statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Kirishi,stated that the Speaker spoke at the palace of the Emir of Zazzau, His Royal Highness, Amb. Ahmed Bamalli, during his first visit to Zaria since his emergence as Speaker on June 13.

The Speaker, who is representing Zaria Federal Constituency for the fourth time, first paid homage to the emir’s palace, where he noted the important role of traditional institutions and called for their recognition in the 1999 Constitution.

He was accompanied by several principal officers and over 50 members of the House across political party and regional lines.

He said: “One of the reasons for this visit is to seek your support and prayers for a successful tenure. Pray for us to lead well and deliver on our mandate.

“I want to make a promise to you today. I remember about three years ago when we held zonal hearings on constitutional amendment, you made submissions regarding the need for traditional rulers to have constitutional roles.

“I would like to assure you that we now have the opportunity. With me as your son being the Speaker, we will look at that proposal once again so that our traditional rulers will have recognised constitutional roles.”