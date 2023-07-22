Consistent training for Nigerian soldiers’ll ensure performance, professionalism — Maj Gen Aligbe

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Commander, Nigerian Army’s Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC), Major General Kelvin Aligbe has posited that there is a need for constant training of officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army to keep abreast of the dynamic and emerging security challenges globally

Maj Gen Aligbe reiterated that training remains paramount to the Nigerian Army in the discharge of its constitutional duties.

He made this pronouncement on Friday at the closing ceremony of the Combined Mid-Year Courses Appraisal Curriculum Harmonization Workshop Research and Development Conference 2023 which was held at Headquarters, TRADOC NA in Minna.

He disclosed the event which had Deputy Commandants of Nigerian Army training institutions in attendance is aimed at building capacity for optimum performance and professionalism in the Nigerian Army training institutions in tandem with international best practices.

Aligbe pointed out that the conference created an enabling environment for interaction and brainstorming on ideas that will promote and enhance learning.

He urged the participants to take lessons learnt to their various schools and develop curriculums that will aid the Nigerian Army in its Operations.

He commended the facilitators, moderators and discussants for bringing in their expertise during the all-important event.

Maj Gen Aligbe thanked the Chief of Army Staff, Maj Gen TA Lagbaja for approving logistics for the smooth conduct of the event.

Earlier in his vote of thanks, the Acting Director of Training Headquarters TRADOC Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Mbaka said the 5 days training has availed the participants the opportunity to learn new skills that will aid them develop a quality curriculum for the Nigerian Army training institutions in line with international best practice.