Consistency key to social media success – Purple Speedy

By Rita Okoye

For many young people in today’s world, the possibility of a career in digital and social media becomes an appealing prospect on a daily basis with many hoping to emulate the popular social media influencers and figures they know.

TikTok influencer, Purple Speedy, knows a bit about working your way to the top of the pole as an influencer. She originally joined TikTok as a user of the platform in 2019 but only became an avid content creator around the middle of 2020 following the 2020 COVID-19-mandated lockdown.

According to her, being a passive user of social media and aspiring to be a star are two very different things entirely. “There’s a very big difference between being a user and a content creator because first of all, you have to follow trends if you are a content creator,” Purple Speedy explains. “There are things like trends, you have to follow them, and you have to make a difference. You have to make a unique thing when there’s a particular trend for people to know, ‘Oh. This particular person is on the app.’”

For Purple Speedy, another thing that she believes is crucial to maintaining a well-known public profile is having a distinguishing factor that instantly stands out. For the TikTok influencer, that factor was her proclivity to infuse the purple colour that she has always loved into her routines. “Purple has always been my favorite colour,” she says.

“Somebody told me that when I was much younger, they never saw me with purple, and I told the person, ‘When I was much younger, I didn’t have the resources to actually get everything I wanted in purple.’ I’ve actually loved the colour for a very long time. It’s the same way ladies always do things with pink. I actually wanted to do something for myself with that colour, but I couldn’t get everything I wanted. Purple is not as rampant as other colours. So, I basically just loved the colour and I wanted my stuff to be in purple.”

Perhaps most importantly, Purple says that being consistent with posting, engaging one’s community, and seeking out content is what separates casual social media users from influencers and social media big-wigs in the long run. “If there’s a particular trend going on, anyone can just dance their own to it but the difference between a content creator is the person’s consistency,” she says.

“You bring out your uniqueness from that particular trend that is happening at that time. So, when you’re following these particular trends, people are seeing your work. So, the next trend that is up, they are expecting what you can do on the trend. If a song is out now, for me, I dance on TikTok. I do skits, too.

“If there’s a song that is coming out now and there’s a trend, I get tagged. You have to spend every second to give your audience what they want to see. It’s not easy to think of things that don’t look old. That’s a very challenging thing but it’s important for success.”