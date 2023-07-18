Conflicting regulations hampering blockchain sector, stakeholders tell FG

By Henry Ojelu

Some stakeholders have decried conflicting regulations by different government agencies, which they say is hampering the adoption of Blockchain technology to improve the economy of the country.

Speaking in Lagos at the graduation ceremony of over 300 students of Bchain Academy, the stakeholders asked the federal government to streamline regulations in the sector to give clear direction to players in the sector.

Speaking at the event, legal practitioner and Blockchain consultant, Prince Ikechukwu Nwafuru said: “We do not have regulations in the sector. What we have is different regulators coming up with policy documents.

“There is no harmonises regulation that cuts across the Blockchain value chain. The point is that even the regulators don’t fully understand the sector.

“Things move in seconds in the tech sector so while the regulators are trying to figure out the current aspect of the sector, something else has come up. Government is actually confused as to what to do but we are encouraging them to come up with a harmonized regulation.

“The Security and Exchange Commission, SEC, is issuing regulation on Crypto but the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, says one cannot do transaction through the banking system and that is actually hampering investment. These are agencies of government issuing conflicting policy statements.

“There are a lot of chaotic statements in the system and the current government has to address that problem urgently because the Blockchain value chain has great potentials to address unemployment in the country.”

Also speaking at the event, Founder and CEO of Bchain Academy, Mr Femi Adegolu acknowledged the effort of previous administration in coming up with a national Blockchain policy but stated that more needs to be done with regards to encouraging professionals in the sector.

“There have been disparities in regulations in the Blockchain technology sector because the regulators are not in synergy with major players in the sector. You cannot regulate what you don’t know or understand. For government to make things work in the Blockchain space, they need to partner with people like us who understand the sector and already doing things to build the eco-system with world class professionals.

“There are huge potentials in the sector waiting to be harvested but government has to show serious interest in Blockchain through clear regulatory policy. Government has to create an enabling environment to attract investors from other parts of the world. We have the talents, will and capability to leverage on Blockchain technology but the government has to collaborate with professionals in the sector by creating Blockchain hubs that will drive innovation that can turn the fortunes of the country.

“In Blockchain Academy, we are already training young people with world class skills needed in the sector but we can do more with government collaboration,” he said.

One of the graduates, Udofa Favour said the skill she acquired in the Blockchain Academy has empowered her to pursue a career in the system. She also appealed to the government to encourage more youth especially the unemployed to learn valuable skills in the sector.