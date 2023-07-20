Conference for Gospel music creatives to hold in Lagos

Music in itself is one elaborate topic that once dived into, would keep on throwing up new courses and only the experienced can guide adventurers through.

This year Same Energy Global has teamed up with various experienced music pioneers to dish out a one of its kind music conference in Lagos.

Amazing leaders like DrFoy, TY Bello, Excel joab, Greatmantakit, Pd wallson, Abadi Emmanuel, Deola A Jayesimi and many others would be present to give out their rich information and expertise in the music industry.

The organizer, Tochukwu Macfoy said “This conference promises to guide gospel creatives through the caves of music and its business as labels and brand experts would also be available to impact the audience with exclusive knowledge. This is one conference you wouldn’t want to miss out on as a music creative and business person.”