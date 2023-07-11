Competence remains important benchmark for appointments – Otti

Governor Alex Otti of Abia has said that competence is an important benchmark for the appointment of individuals into positions of leadership in Abia.

Otti said this on Tuesday during the swearing-in of Mrs Ngozi Felix as Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviaton, and Mr Ikechukwu Monday as Commissioner for Power and Public Utilities, at the Government, House, Umuahia.

The governor said that the state government was poised to ensure that appointments were given to people that had the capacity and potential to make meaningful contributions to the growth of the state.

He said that in the past, appointments were seen as a tool for political settlement, and added that government was determined to change that narrative by engaging technocrats that would facilitate the execution of its rebuilding agenda.



Otti said: “Gone are the days of making appointments to create jobs for the boys.



“Our appointments are made to add value, and anywhere we see resources, we will go for it.

“This is because every institution can only be as good as the people that are running the institution and we are in continuous search for the right people to ensure that ‘square pegs are put in square holes’ for best results.”



He charged the newly sworn-in commissioners to give their best as they discharge their duties, adding that poor performance would not be accepted by the government and people of the state.

According to him, the new commissioners have a proven track record of excellence in their chosen career paths, which has made it pertinent for them to evolve ideas that will boost socioeconomic development in Abia.

“I charge you to bring in your best initiative, so that our people will rejoice,” Otti said.

Responding, Mr Monday thanked the state government for the opportunity to serve the people of Abia.

He said that they would live up to expectation and give their best as they performed their duties to transform the state into an investors’ haven.