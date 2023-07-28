Competence or compensation: Nigerians react as Tinubu reveals ministerial nominees

Mixed reactions have trailed the first batch of the ministerial list which President Bola Tinubu submitted to the Senate on Thursday.

The Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila delivered the letter to the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

Among the nominees were the former Kaduna governor, Nasir el-Rufai, and his counterparts from Ebonyi, Jigawa and Rivers – Dave Umahi, Badaru Abubakar and Nyesom Wike respectively.

In the list were seven women including Hon Uju Kennedy Ohanenye, Hannatu Musawa, and Betta Edu among others.

Many Nigerians have questioned the list, saying the politicians who made the list are there to get rewards from the President.

Here are a few reactions across social media about the ministerial list.

On Twitter, @firstladyship wrote, “A ministerial list with the likes of El-Rufai, Wike, Dave Umahi, Badaru Abubakar, Hannatu Musawa, Beta Edu and others, is a compensatory list. It took Tinubu the final hour to produce a list of x-governors and political jobbers. Where are the so-called technocrats or super ministers?”

In the same vein, @Mykoladoo tweeted, “Ministerial position has become a compensation slot rather than been the list of technocrats who can make difference. The list was filled with ex-governors, Senators and Reps. Nothing for those who waited to be leaders of tomorrow.”

Meanwhile, @AdaAnambra2023 hailed Tinubu for nominating a young woman, Betta Edu, as she said, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu @officialABAT breaks record appoints a 36yrs old, the youngest minister in the fourth republic of Nigeria, Dr Betta Edu, Medical Doctor per excellence and a humanitarian Icon.

“In what looks like a miracle for the Nigerian youths, who have so far been shut out of the Federal Executive Council of Nigeria, President Bola Tinubu has defied all odds to nominate the youngest minister in the history of Nigerian politics in the four republics of this country. Dr Betta Edu @edu_betta ,a Harvard certified, 36yr old Medical Doctor and public health specialist. With a great passion for humanity.”

Reacting via Facebook posts, Eze Nwachukwu prayed that, “May the God almighty give you all wisdom to remember and sand a great better Administration government to the Nigeria youths…”

In his own reaction, Chizo Geoff said, “I have maintained that we can only move forward when we have committed technocrats instead of core politicians as leaders.”

“My question is, does it mean that the ex-governors have nothing else to do? Looking at El-Rufai’s academic records it shows that he can be a university teacher. What are they really looking for? He was a one-time FCT minister. And now he’s back to being a minister?” Charles Obi queried.

On Instagram, @ogundeji472 said, “I’m happy that Wike made it. I don’t know him but I know he laboured for Mr President and that has been rewarded. May we all not labour be in vain…”

In addition, @celembe reaction with questions, “Same people. How can we make a change with all these old corrupt politicians? Can’t we try something new? Nawaoh! While will we continue to use appointments for settlements or reward political engagements?”