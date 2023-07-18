Compel DSS to release Bawa now, Arewa group tells Tinubu

President Tinubu

By Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

The Northwest Alliance for Citizens Freedom, NWCF, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to compel the Department of State Services, DSS, to immediately release the former Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Chairman Abdulrasheed Bawa.

President-General of the group, Lawal Jamaare made the call in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday. He further urged Tinubu to do same with those detained in similar circumstances or to charge them with an internationally recognised offence, and to ensure their physical and psychological integrity in custody.

Bawa has reportedly spent 33 days in the custody of DSS since his arrest on June 14 and his offences yet to be declared.

The statement read: “NWCF condemns with all our might, the unlawful arrest and detention of Abdurasheed Bawa, and calls on Nigerian Government to uphold its human rights obligations.

“NWCF finds this act of the DSS, a Nigerian government agency a blatant contravention of the rights protected under the 1999 Constitution, such as the right to personal liberty, which are equally protected under regional and international treaties to which Nigeria is a signatory.

“We wish to remind President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of his human rights obligations and commitments, and to call on him to continue taking steps towards upholding democratic values in Nigeria.

“NWCF calls on the President to compel the DSS to immediately release Abdurasheed Bawa and all those detained in similar circumstances or to charge them with an internationally recognised offence, and to ensure their physical and psychological integrity in custody.

“The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and the NHRC should investigate Abdulrasheed Bawa’s as well as all credible allegations involving unlawful detention, and those identified as responsible should be prosecuted in fair trials.

“The government should also ensure victims have access to remedies including compensation as well as medical and psychological care.

“We call on regional and international partners of Nigeria to urge the government to adhere to its human rights obligations, and close all unauthorized places of detention, end unlawful detentions, and provide justice and remedies to victims and their families.”