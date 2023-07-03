Company in Edo promises better deal for estate business with App

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – A company identified as Bliss Legacy Limited has unveiled an App it created to enable land owners and property agents buy and sell landed properties with ease.



At the unveiling ceremony in Benin City, consultant to the company, Pastor Salvation Onomroba said the App known Ogabliss App has put the company ahead of its peers and that it would help to connect sellers and buyers of properties on a platform where everyone involved would make gains regularly.

He said “Ogabliss App is being test-run in Benin City, Edo State capital before spreading its tentacles across the country and is ready to make millionaires out of Edo State youths.

“Edo People who have a direct link with anyone who wants to sell any landed properties will only upload a video or a picture of the property in Ogabliss App after registering his or her information on the App and provide necessary information about the land and if the land is sold, the person who uploaded the information will receive 2% of the total sales.

Onomroba further explained that uploaded properties would only be displayed on the Ogabliss App after due investigations have been carried out to ascertain the legitimacy of such lands.

He called on those who believe they can only be rich through fraud and other foul means should have a rethink and embrace this “one in a lifetime opportunity that is before Edo youths.”

Speaking earlier, the Branch Manager of Bliss Legacy Limited, Mr. Kenneth Okunbor noted that real estate business is a highly lucrative business that can transform the lives of those who invest on properties.

Okunbo advised Edo youths to clinch the opportunity to invest their money instead of keeping them in the banks.

The event which was attended by leaders of Professional Groups and Associations saw 50 attendees receive gift items for coming early to the event while those who bought lands from Bliss Legacy Limited received promo items such as Generator, washing machine, bags of rice and others.