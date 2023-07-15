Communal War: Aladja Community sends SOS to President Tinubu

By Akpokona Omafuaire, Ughelli

Indigenes of Aladja Community in Udu Local Government Area of Delta State yesterday called President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to help demarcate boundary between them and Ogbe-Ijoh people in Warri South-West Local Government Area in order to end the continued bloodshed.

They accused Delta State government of letting the blood bath to continue for not having the will to demarcate the boundary.

Aladja Community made this known yesterday during a massive peaceful protest round the community.

They cried, “President Bola Tinubu, come to our aid. Delta Government have failed us”,” We are calling on the Federal Government to come to our rescue.”

The protesters danced from the Aladja Community town hall through Ekorhion Quartetrs down to the Waterside as they chanted solidarity songs.

They were led in the protest by Comrade Shell Okakotu GodFirst, President General of Aladja Community Council, Mr. Akpojotor Okololo, 1st Deputy Oghuvwie of Aladja Community and Mr. Lori German, Secretary of Traditional Council in Aladja.

They said, “Ogbe-Ijoh give peace a chance. War is destructive. Peace is priceless. Ogbe-Ijoh allow peace to reign between us.”

The protesters also appealed to the people of Ogbe-Ijoh Community to allow peace reign between them for the disputed land to be demarcated.

The peaceful protesters beard placards with different inscriptions.

In a chat with newsmen, the President-General of Aladja Community, Prince Ibrahim Dumudje said they staged the peaceful protest to let the world know the level of oppression being meted on Aladja Community by the Delta State Government and the people of Ogbe-Ijoh Community.

Prince Dumudje who was represented by the 2nd Vice President-General of Aladja Leaders of Thoughts, Dr. Richard Lafua noted that a meeting was held at the Army barracks in Effurun and an agreement was reached that the entire land in dispute be demarcated.

Prince Dumudje pointed out that no action have been taken since after the meeting but they(Aladja) people only see further encroachments on the disputed land by some government agents especially the Chairman of Warri South-West Council, Hon. Taye Tuoyo whom he said is allegedly pitching the military against Aladja Community.

According to Dumudje, Aladja Community agreed that the disputed land be demarcated but they have waited patiently for the Delta State Government to take action.

Comrade GodFirst who noted that the right flank of the land was demarcated peacefully, expressed surprise that the left flank hasn’t been demarcated till date it brought problems.

“The State Government is not ready to settle the matter” he said.