Communal crisis: Benue govt to commence Oju/Konshisha LG boundary demarcation

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Benue State Government is to embark on the demarcation of the boundary between Oju and Konshisha Local Government Areas, LGAs, of the state to end the ceaseless bloody land dispute between the two neighbouring LGAs.

The State Deputy Governor, Dr. Sam Ode who made this known when he received the leadership of the Igede Consultative Forum in his office, in Makurdi said the exercise would finally put to rest the crisis in the bordering communities.

Dr. Ode who is also the Chairman of Benue State Boundary Commission assured that the government would not only revisit the long-standing boundary issue between the two LGAs but would make necessary moves “to strengthen peaceful co-existence in the affected communities.”

While assuring that he would convey the expectations of the Forum to Governor Hyacinth Alia, the Deputy Governor opined that “boundary demarcation is the only solution to the lingering crisis between the two local governments; and in doing that, I promise you that I will be fair and just to both sides because I have no vested interest in the matter.”

He also reassured the Forum of the government’s determination to set up a judicial commission of inquiry into the recent bloody dispite between Oju and Ibilla communities in Oju LGA of the state.

Earlier, leader of the Forum, Chief Okpe Onah who said they had come to identify with the Deputy Governor on his inauguration, also appreciated Governor Alia for the actions taken to end the Oju-Ibilla conflict.

He said they were looking forward to the setting up of a judicial commission into the crisis to forestall future occurrences and also punish the perpetrators to serve as deterrent to others.

Chief Onah urged the state government to hasten the demarcation of the Konshisha/Oju boundary and also consider the rehabilitation of the Oju-Awaji road which according to him had become a death trap.