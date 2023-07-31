Commissioners nomination: Gov Sule warns against fanning embers of disunity

Gov Abdullahi Sule

By David Odama, Lafia

Following perceived discords among citizens over commissioners nomination and other appointments, Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State on Monday cautioned individuals and groups against fanning embers of disunity in the state

Sule who described actions of some citizens as conspiracy against the government, noted that such moves were not only retrogressive, but capaple of depriving the state and its citizens of better things ahead.

Sule who spoke through his Senior Special Assistant on public Affairs, Comrade Peter Ahembe urged those embarking on pull down syndrome to desist from such acts, saying that no state thrived in the face of disunity.

“Government wishes to, at this juncture caution individuals and groups against fanning the embers of disunity among party faithfuls and the general public.”

” Moving against government in order to pull the State from the brink of progressive growth, particularly the conflict merchants operating under the guise of religion and tribe will not be acceptable as the Governor does not look at religion and tribal affiliations as the basis for appointment into his Government”.

The governor who insisted that the choice of Commissioners nominees followed due process said the nomination was made to strengthen the machinery of Government and enhance speedy implementation of policies and programmes of government for the good of the State.

“His Excellency, Engr. Abdullahi A. Sule carefully nominated men and women from across the 13 Local Government Areas of the State to form his cabinet.

“Due consultations with relevant stakeholders across the state, arrived at the choice of seventeen (17) persons whose names have been forwarded to the State House of Assembly for screening and possible confirmation as Commissioners” the statement added.

According to the statement, out of the numerous party faithfuls that expressed their desire to serve in the cabinet, the Governor, in line with the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, nominated the most qualified to serve the state.

“Government salute the courage, loyalty, commitment exhibited by the people of the State and the tremendous support being accorded the administration of His Excellency by party faithfuls. As a State blessed with abundance of human and natural resources that can effectively help in driving the Governor’s vision, Nasarawa State, no doubt has well qualified technocrats and intellectuals capable of serving in any capacity at any point in time”.

“In view of the limited slots for commissioners which has made it practically impossible for the numerous qualified party faithfuls at a time, the need for the people of the State to show more understanding at this material time cannot be overemphasized”.

The statement added that, in line with his open-door policy and inclusive style of leadership shall continue to entrust committed party faithfuls with different strategic roles under his administration other than commissioner portfolio as the state under the current administration is poised for greatness, especially with oil exploration and bigger initiatives by the Governor.

The statement however assured that, the administration of Abdullahi A. Sule will continue to be fair to all segments of the society in all ramifications with the sole intent of achieving, implementing his promises as contained in the National Economic Development Strategy (NEDS) agenda.