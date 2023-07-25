Commissioners List: Delta community leaders sue for peace over exclusion

Leaders of Egbema Kingdom in Delta State have called for calm over growing tensions in the community following its non-appearance in the list of commissioners-designate sent to the State Assembly for screening.

They made this known in a statement signed and made available to the media on Tuesday.

The statement signed by President of Egbema Political Forum, Hon. Bishop Sunny Jero (JP) and the General Secretary of the forum, Amb. Jude Ebitimi Ukori (JP) also revealed plans to engage with Governor Sheriff Oborevwori over the development.

It reads: “We the political leaders of Egbema kingdom under the umbrella of Egbema Political Forum the apex political organization in Egbema, Warri North Local Government Area of Delta State wish to call on all aggrieved sons and daughters of Egbema Kingdom to give peace a chance, over the non inclusion/ consideration of Egbema Ijaw sons and daughters for appointment as Commissioner designate into the executive cabinet of the state government led by His Excellency Rt. Hon Sheriff Oborevwori the Executive Governor of Delta State. It indeed calls for a serious concern.

“However, this call became necessary as there were a series of agitations and threats following the nomination of the State Cabinet members which could degenerate to a crisis situation.

“We are not opposed to any group or individual yearning for equity in the sharing of the spoils of politics in Warri North haven considered the role played by the ijaws of Egbema kingdom in the emergence of our amiable Governor.

“As political leaders, we are worried with the spate of the grievances and attendant expression of bitterness by stakeholders – individuals and groups that could polarize the PDP family within its rank and file and possibly lead to breakdown of law and order if not nipped in the bud.

“We therefore call on all stakeholders to exercise restraint while we make efforts to interface with His Excellency, the Executive Governor of the state with a view of resolving all the issues raised amicably.

“We are mindful that His Excellency Rt. Hon. Sherrif O. E. Oborevwori being a grassroot politician understands the dynamics of politics having good intention for all Deltans and ours can not be in isolation. His Excellency can be trusted to promote fairness, equity and justice being a friend of Egbema hence the massive mobilization during the last election.

“We therefore believed that the executive Governor of our dear state is capable to do the needful to address our issues.

“It’s on the above premise we appeal to all well meaning Egbema sons and daughters to be calm while we engage the Governor on the Egbema issues.”