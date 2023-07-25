Commissioners: Delta PDP chieftain, Ukubeyinje hails nomination of Wilkie, Uduaghan

Hon. Misan Ukubeyinje, Esq., the Chairman of the Abigborodo Management Committee and Coordinator of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Campaigns in Warri North Local Government Area in the last election, has congratulated Dr. Isaac Wilkie and Miss Orode Uduaghan on their nomination as commissioners by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, Ukubeyinje said that he was delighted by the nominations and screening which he described as a “well-deserved recognition of the sterling contributions” of Wilkie and Uduaghan to the development of Warri North LGA.

“Dr. Wilkie is a highly respected community leader and businessman, while Miss Uduaghan is a rising star in the political arena,” Ukubeyinje said. “Both of them are eminently qualified to serve as commissioners, and I am confident that they will make significant contributions to the government of Delta State.

“I am grateful to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori for this appointment, It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the people of Warri North LGA.

Wilkie is a successful businessman as well as the Chairman of the PDP in Warri North LGA. He has been a vocal advocate for the development of the area. On the other hand, Uduaghan, is the daughter of the former GovernorDr. Emmanuel Uduaghanand philanthropist with a strong commitment to improving the lives of the people of Warri North LGA.

Both Wilkie and Uduaghan were successfully screened by members of the Delta State House of Assembly on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. They are expected to be sworn in as commissioners in the coming days.