Commissioner’s convoy attack: Otti visits Ariaria Int’l market, orders opening of shops

Gov. Otti

By Steve Oko

Barely 48 hours after the deadly attack on the convoy of the Abia State Commissioner for Trade, Commerce, and Industry, Dr. Chimezie Ukaegbu, at SAMEK Junction, Faulks Road near the Ariaria International Market, Aba, Governor Alex Otti, stormed the market following the ensuing hostilities between traders and security agents.

Recall that two police personnel were killed during the attack on the Commissioner’s convoy by yet-to-be-identified armed hoodlums.

The Governor, during the visit, called for an immediate cessation of hostilities and reprisals against the traders.

Gov . Otti who strongly condemned the senseless attack, commiserated with the Nigeria Police over the loss of two of their gallant officers.

The Governor who also condoled with the families of the deceased policemen called on the traders to cooperate with the security agencies in their search for the culprits.

Otti who noted that the security operatives in the market would be there to search for those behind the attack, asked the traders to return to their shops and their business.

The Police had earlier in a statement by the Police Public relations officer (PPRO) of the Command, ASP Maureen Chinaka, vowed to fish out the perpetrators of the heinous attack.

On how the incident occurred, the statement said that the Commissioner was on a familiarisation tour of markets in Aba when his convoy came under attack..

According to the statement, the Commissioner’s convoy was said to be enroute to Ekoha Shopping Plaza “when the armed assailants opened fire.”

“Regrettably, amidst the chaos, two police officers lost their lives in the line of duty,” the PPRO said.