Comedians go head-to-head in humour contest as ‘Last One Laughing Naija’, premieres

By Ayo Onikoyi

Prime Video’s first unscripted African Original, LOL: ‘Last One Laughing Naija’, which hit the screens on July 14th and hosted by patriarch of stand-up comedy in Nigeria, Alli Baba is a six-part series sets out to explore comedians wits as they compete to be the Last One Laughing.

There is just one rule. You laugh, you lose. The last comedian to maintain a straight-face after six hours of show time wins the ultimate prize. He or she is mandated to donate the entire N40 Million to a local charity of his or her choice.

The scope, basically, is to employ all comic tricks to make other contestants laugh, while resisting the urge to do so themselves. The series is produced by Amazon Studios in collaboration with Nigeria’s LiveSpot360 Productions and is available on Prime Video in over 240 countries.

LOL is a unique and unscripted six-part comedy show. It is also a sequel and adaptation of Prime Video’s global hit comedy franchise currently produced in over 20 countries like Canada, Australia, Mexico, Brazil, and South Africa. It is to be launched early next year, with Trevor Noah as host.

The highly anticipated series will have Basketmouth set up ten of Nigeria’s best comedy and entertainment stars against one another in a celebrity showdown. The all-star lineup made up of Nigeria’s top-tier comedy acts include: Okey Bakassi, Acapella, Mr Funny, aka Sabinus, KieKie, Buchi, Dat Warri Girl, Taoma, Senator, IGoSave, and Gandoki.

Head, African and Middle East Originals, Ned Mitchele said the show is built on Prime Video’s commitment to deliver local and authentic African films and series to a global audience. He also stated that the series was completely shot in Lagos, despite the initially perceived challenges around a project of that magnitude.

“It is so amazing working with the most talented entertainers in the industry on this project. We hope our customers will have the chance to see the massive level of quality they bring on the show. A whole new change is brewing in the industry around the continent and we as a company are so proud to be part of it,” he said.