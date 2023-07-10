Collaboration needed for Edo Central to produce governor in 2024 – Obakhan

ByOzioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State and one time Commissioner for Edo Education in the state, Gideon Obhakhan has said that collaboration with the two other senatorial districts is what would make the agitation that the next governor of the state comes from Edo Central Senatorial District.



The people from the district have been campaigning that all the political parties should cede their governorship ticket to the senatorial since the current governor, Godwin Obaseki is from Edo South and his predecessor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole is from Edo North.



Fielding questions from journalists at the Secretariat of Edo State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists yesterday, Obhakhan who is a governorship aspirant of the APC said he has plans to put an end to the sufferings of the people adding that agriculture is the key to wealth creation in the state.



According to him,” the issue of zoning has become a major topic in Edo state politics today. I actually believe that the next governor of Edo state should come from Edo central because since 1999 it would be about 24 years that political power has rotated between Edo South and Edo north to the exclusion of Edo central. Edo south has been in government for 16 years and Edo north has done 8 years with Adams Oshiomhole while Philip Shaibu is completing another 8 years as the Deputy governor of Edo state.

“Yes, in terms of justice and equity, we are reaching out to people particularly in other districts as to why the next governor should be from Edo central.



“In terms of numbers, we cannot force it because we need the collaboration of both Edo South and Edo north and that is why we are appealing to their consciences and sense of judgment for their understanding .



“Agricultural development would be my first priority. I will develop the agricultural potentials of Edo state through dignifying it to be appealing to young people to boost employment opportunities for the youths. We are going to redesign agriculture in such a way that young people will ultimately be dignified to introduce themselves as farmers.