Cocoa farmers commend re-introduction of Commodity Board

…seeks curbing of purchasing power of the board

By Jimoh Babatunde

The members of the Cocoa Farmers Association of Nigeria (CFAN) have commended the reintroduction of the Commodity Board by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Speaking on the food security plans of the government, the association said it will not support the purchasing power to be given to the board again.

The National President of CFAN, Ademola Adegoke, said “Mr.President has never hidden his views on the need to bring back the boards to support his food sufficiency strategies.

“It must be known that the present total deregulation of the cocoa sector after the dissolution of the commodity board in 1986 has ss the industry backward without any appreciable progress in quality, production, productivity, and the fair market mechanism to support the farmers.

“The smallholder cocoa farmers have continued to bear the full cost of cocoa production without any appreciable support from the government at all levels unlike what was obtainable during the cocoa board era in 1986 and being done in Ghana and Ivory Coast that still retained their boards and presently with production capacity of 1million MT and 2 million MT respectively while Nigeria is presently hovering around 300,000 -350,000 MT.

Adegoke added “we will not support the purchasing power to be given to the board again(Apart from buyers of the last result) and play a major role in the regulation and development of the sector due to the bad experience suffered by the Nigerian farmers when they were cheated by the then board via price manipulation that led to the dissolution.

CFAN noted that the present Autopilot system in the cocoa sector must be stopped to make Nigeria cocoa competitive.

The association said investment has continued to elude the cocoa sector as a result of a free market without regulation that aided fraud, cheating, waste, low productivity and production.

While commending the President for the policy to make Nigeria self-sufficient in food, they called on him to pay attention to high cost of energy.

They said the cost of energy and other skyrocketing inputs price are impacting negatively on the cost of cocoa or Agro production for the smallholder farmers.

“We do not know how Mr. President would solve this energy crisis but we know that the objective might be impacted negatively at present if urgent measures are not put in place to solve the problem and save the smallholder cocoa farmers from degenerating into more poverty beyond control thereby negatively rubbing of the gains of food security.”