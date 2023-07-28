C’mtes: How Abbas, Kalu showed kindness to opponents – Reps

Tajudeen Abbas

By Levinus Nwabughiogu, Abuja

A group of lawmakers from the House of Representatives, Friday, detailed how the speaker, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas and his deputy, Hon. Benjamin Kalu humbled their opponents who squared up with them during their election.

According to the lawmakers under the under the aegis of Likemind Legislators Forum led by the member representing Ideato federal constituency of Imo State, Hon. Ikenga Ikeagwuonu Ugochinyere, the speaker and his deputy showed love to his opponents by making them chairmen of standing committees, reasoning that such was a rarity in politics.

The members which included Hons. Jafaru Gambo (Bauchi), Sadiq Abdullahi (Kaduna), Anthony Adepoju (Oyo) and Ali Mustapha (Kaduna) said that Abbas and Kalu have by their kind actions fulfilled the promise of a united House, stressing that peace had returned to the parliament.

Recall that the duo met stiff opposition to their aspirations from some of their colleagues during the electioneering campaigns.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja, the convener of the Forum, Ugochinyere said that the major challengers of Abbas who according to him were as Hon. Ahmed Wase, Hon. Aliyu Betara, Hon.Aminu Jaji, Hon Yusuf Gagdi, Hon. Ado Doguwa and Hon. Miriam Onuoha were all made Chairmen of committees.

Ugochinyere who was also made the chairman of the Petroleum Resources (Downstream) said: “Majority of the members have commended the Speaker and his deputy for being able to carry all interests along in the decision that led to composition of the principal officers and the chairmanship of the standing committees. So, the parliament is now more united than ever.

“You saw a composition that cut across different interests including those who fought him or those who didn’t even agree with him. There was no winner, no vanquished. One of the main challengers, Hon. Betara was given FCT Development committee, Hon. Wase, chairman, federal character commission, Hon. Gagdi, chairman of Navy; Hon. Jaji, chairman of Ecological Funds; Princess Miriam Onuoha was made chairman of TETFUND; you can see Hon. Doguwa was made chairman of Petroleum Resources (Upstream).

“Even those who ran for deputy speaker were adequately represented. Those who even were frontline supporters of other colleagues who had those aspirations were also adequately represented. Their key supporters were represented and are chairmen of committees. So that has shown the kind of men that Abbas and Benjamin Kalu are.

“They are people who do not draw a line, people who see parliament as one. So, the composition is a reflection of one parliament that they promised us, focusing on delivering the people-driven legislations. And that’s why you can see the unity, the oneness and all is set for the full business of the parliament by the time we come back in 6 weeks time.”

Ugochinyere further appealed to Nigeria to shun what he described as “over-dramatization” of the committees, saying that the members were equal and had the same status.