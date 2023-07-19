CLO slams surge in fuel prices

…warns Tinubu about the regrouping of corrupt politicians in Aso Villa

By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

The Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO) has slammed the surging prices of fuel across Nigeria and warned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu about the regrouping of corrupt politicians and ex-convicts at the Presidential Villa.

The CLO expressed its concerns at a press conference held in Abuja on Tuesday, noting the unprecedented jump from N560 to N537 per liter to N700 – N617.

Consequently, Mr. Igho Akeregha, President of the CLO, stated that this caught citizens off guard, resulting in long queues at filling stations nationwide.

“The current fuel prices have reached an alarming rate of N700 per litre in most filling stations, while at the NNPC, it’s sold at N617.”

“These are leaders who promised palliatives, got $800 million in further loans from the World Bank, which they are now sharing among themselves,” he stated.

The CLO also highlighted the alleged misuse of funds by the National Assembly and the National Judicial Council, expressing disapproval of the N70 billion and N24 billion respectively allocated to these institutions from the $800 million World Bank loan.

The organisation called for the Nigerian public to remain vigilant and engage with these issues.

Focusing on the regrouping of politicians at the Presidential Villa, Akeregha criticized the recent visits by the former Governor of Delta state, James Ibori, and other ex-governors.

“What manner of support would they be giving to Tinubu beyond an arrangement to accommodate them in the underdeveloping of the country?” he questioned.

The CLO was particularly critical of the involvement of the ex-governor, who was sentenced in 2012 in the UK for money laundering.

“Most Nigerians would question the propriety of President Tinubu parading ‘criminal’ politicians as good men at the highest seat of power in the country,” Akeregha asserted.

He, therefore, emphasized the need for vigilance on the part of Nigerians, adding, “Impoverished Nigerians, who are currently reeling in pain from the so-called subsidy removal, multiple taxation, hikes in electricity tariffs, and other forms of neo-colonial slavery as direct consequences of corruption, must quickly awaken from their slumber and find their lost voice.”

The CLO urged Nigerians to organise and mobilise ‘to take back their country,’ warning that ‘eternal vigilance is the price of liberty.’