Cleric urges Nigerians to read Christian books

By Elizabeth Osayande

The Pastor in charge of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, His Majesty Chapel, Farotika Temitope has called on Nigerians to read spiritual books, noting that they give freedom and enlightenment.

Temitope disclosed this at the launch of his book titled: “The Glory of the Redeemed,” held over the weekend at RCCG Hosanna Mega parish, Lagos.

According to him, the reason people are not interested in reading, most especially books on spiritualism, was because Satan knew these books are the way to freedom, enlightenment, and knowledge.

“Knowledge is power and that is why the Bible says we should seek knowledge and understanding. The devil does not want people to be liberated, so he will prevent us from reading and studying.

“He also puts a lot of things on the way to distract Christians not to know God and be able to stand on their rights.

“In some parts of the country, those who are learned do not want others to be educated so that they can use them as prey.

“And the best way to keep people in darkness is to prevent them from reading. A Christian that is used to studying the word of God will not be easily deceived by the power of darkness,” he said.

On the importance of reading, the Minister of God explained that: “Reading helps us to gain valuable knowledge of our environment, government, and people. The day a man stops reading, death sets in. Reading is better than watching seasonal films for hours.

“It also helps you to overcome mental health. A lot of advantages are attached to reading and I want to appeal to Nigerians to cultivate the habit of reading,” he added.

Speaking on what prompted him to write the book, the cleric said, “I was prompted to write this book while studying the book of Matthew 7:15 and in the process of studying, I realised that there is a difference between those that are practicing religion and those that are truly redeemed by the Lord.

“Study revealed that those that are redeemed have more privileges. The inspiration came for us to look at the benefits and glory that await us in the world to come.” the Redeemed pastor noted.