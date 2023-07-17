Clergy calls for whistleblowing by Nigerians

…says be critical with govt

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

A Clergy, Pastor-in-Charge of Throne of Grace, ToG, Parish of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG Adebayo Adeyemo, has urged Nigerians to be critical to take ownership of the government, by watching and blowing whistle whenever things are going wrong.

He added that it would be a glorious time for Nigeria in the second Half of 2023.

He said these in an interview after the July Thanksgiving Service held at the RCCG National Headquarters in Ebute-meta.

Adeyemo said: “It would be a glorious time for Nigeria in the second half of the year, most of the things that God has planned would begin to unfold, the Ministers would be assigned portfolios, and a lot of them would go out of their way to be used to be a blessing to Nigeria.

“God will use many of them to transform this nation because the President charged them with heavy responsibility; it would not be business as usual.

“There is no need for panic, the limit has been set against poverty, and there is nobody that would go beyond the poverty he has experienced in the past. Things would be improving for everybody.

“Because of the exchange rate has opened up, opportunities would come, and when the opportunities come, it is for you and I, industries would open up and there would be competition, production process will enlarge.

“But then, Nigerians must be critical to take ownership of the government, by watching and blowing whistle whenever things are going wrong, that is the only way Nigeria can make progress.

“Nigerians are careless, we see governors living flamboyant life, without impacting the community, the loan they take, where do they spend it? The current government is ready to listen. The citizens should investigate the governors to know what they are doing with their money; they should be able to make noise when things are going wrong.

“This government is still fresh and has four years to go, there are backlog of issues on ground, the money that has gone out of this country from corruption is unimaginable and the debt that the present government is responsible to pay is huge.

“All we need do is to pray for this government for grace and wisdom, strength and courage to continue. We have to encourage the new administration, the problem on ground is not their creation, it is the problem of all of us. We all enjoyed the subsidy and have taken palliative in terms of cheap fuel, so we need to suffer it together for a while, although some people took more by selling our fortune to other nations,” he said.