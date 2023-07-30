Civil Service digital revolution is best way forward — Yemi-Esan

Yemi-Esan

By Ezra Ukanwa

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, has expressed confidence in the Civil Service as it adopts paperless operations, saying it’s a pointer to the evolving digital revolution taking shape for greater efficiency.

Yemi-Esan, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Dr. Nasir Sani Gwarzo, said this during a Special Juma’ah Prayer held at the National Mosque, Abuja, as part of activities marking the 2023 Civil Service Week.

According to her, for the first time in the history of Nigeria, the OHCSF no longer works with paper, resulting in remarkable time and cost savings.

She said that apart from digitalization, the groundwork for the implementation of the Performance Management System, PMS, is going on, signaling the phasing out of the old APER system of assessment.

She stated that the just launched revised Public Service Rules, PSRs, are more practicable and are going to strengthen the system, enhance performance, as well as foster growth.

She added that the Service is witnessing tremendous improvement in initiating and implementing policies, plans, and reforms under its present leadership.

The Permanent Secretary, joined by his colleagues from the Federal Ministry of Environment, Alh. Ibrahim Yusufu, Special Duties Office (SDO)-OHCSF, Engr. Faruk Yusuf Yabo and Service Welfare Office (SWO)-OHCSF, Alhaji Mahmud Adam Kambari, urged the Nigerian public, especially the Muslim Ummah, to continue to pray for the progress of the Nigerian Civil Service in guaranteeing the peace, stability, and national development of the country.

Dr. Gwarzo, mni, also reiterated the efforts of the Head of Service at ensuring that adequate palliatives are given to Federal Civil Servants, as safety nets, given the recent removal of subsidy on petroleum.

The Deputy Chief Iman of the National Mosque, Sheikh Ahmad Onilewura, prayed that Allah continues to preserve, support and protect the Service in delivering its mandates.