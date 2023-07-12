Civil Service Commission endorses Delta Social Media Summit

Delta State Civil Service Commission has endorsed the Social Media Media Summit which is billed to hold in August.

The chairman of the commission Dame Nkem Okwuofu during a courtesy visit by the State Social Media Team led by Mr Ossai Ovie Success commended the team for the initiative stating that the summit will impact the state positively.



She noted that contents released into social media space should be contents that are impactful to the general public and not harmful contents especially in this era of sensationalism.



“The summit is a good initiative and I must commend you all for putting the state interest first before personal interest.



“I am grateful to you all for the good work the team has been doing for the state government.”

Dame Nkwofu stated that the commission has always supported the media and will continue to do so in order promote effective communication.



“The civil service commission has always support the media and we will support the Social media summit because of its usefulness to our people.



“As a commission, we have achieved a lot and we are still achieving more.



“We have trained and retained our workers and we are happy that the commission has recorded huge success.



“The commission will always fight against nepotism, absenteeism among other vices in the civil service.

“You all must continue to do your best in promoting the state.” She said .



Ossai while commending the commission for reshaping and repositioning the civil service, thanked the chairman of the commission for completing the civil service commission office.



According to Ossai, the commission has remained dedicated to the advancement of the state which must be applauded.



Also speaking, Mr Tomi Wojuola who thanked the members of commission for supporting the summit saying the Delta Social Media Summit will be impactful to all Deltans and will make social media users to be more productive.



Miss Miracle Arimobi also commended the commission and appreciated Dame Nkem Okwuofu for being a role model to women and youths in the state