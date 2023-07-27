CIBN commissions Bankers Hall at Olabisi Onabanjo University

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, CIBN has commissioned the Bankers Hall at Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye as part of its efforts to strengthen banking and finance education in the country through the injection of professionalism into the teaching and learning of the course.

The exquisite ultramodern edifice is a legacy project bestowed to Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye by The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria.

The state-of-the-art edifice is one of the seven model projects across the six geo-political zones endowed to various Institutions by the Institute. Olabisi Onabanjo University was chosen based on its pioneering role as the first tertiary institution in the CIBN linkage programme.

The smart, ultramodern edifice, which serves as a lecture theatre, demonstration class and multipurpose centre was commissioned by the President/Chairman of Council of CIBN, Ken Opara, Ph.D, FCIB and the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, Olabisi Onabanjo University, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ashiru.

While performing the commissioning ceremony, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, Olabisi Onabanjo University expressed his profound appreciation for the thoughtful gesture of the CIBN and their extraordinary act of philanthropy and corporate responsibility. “This noble gesture identifies with the spirit of collaboration between Academia and Corporate world. By working together Academia and Industry can bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application”.

In his remarks, the President/Chairman of Council, CIBN, Ken Opara, Ph.D, FCIB congratulated Olabisi Onabanjo University for being the first tertiary institution in the CIBN linkage institution, an accomplishment which amongst others afforded the Institution the rare privilege of being one of the beneficiaries of the Institute’s Legacy Project.