CHRICED to UN: Two million original inhabitants of Abuja face being stateless, if…

By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

The Resource Centre for Human Rights & Civic Education (CHRICED) has brought to light the dire situation of approximately two million Original Inhabitants (OIs) of Abuja’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Nigeria.

Comprising nine tribes and seventeen chiefdoms, the OIs are grappling with the challenges of landlessness, statelessness, and the impending extinction of their culture.

During the 16th session of the Expert Mechanism for the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, hosted by the UN Human Rights Council at the Palais des Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Dr. Ibrahim Zikirullahi, Executive Director of CHRICED, issued a warning that the future of these communities would appear extremely bleak unless immediate actions were taken to rectify the injustices against them

“Over the years, successive Nigerian governments have refused to adequately compensate or resettle the Abuja Original Inhabitants, whose lands were forcibly taken by Military Decree 6 of 1976. The Nigerian government has refused to respect and protect the rights of the Original Inhabitants of Abuja, despite solemn commitments to do so,” Zikirullahi lamented.

The CHRICED Executive Director painted a grim picture of the living conditions in the OI communities.

According to him, a visit to these communities would reveal a lack of functional health and educational facilities, deplorable roads, and an absence of potable water, sanitation, and hygiene facilities.

He further emphasized the political disenfranchisement of the OIs. Unlike other Nigerian citizens, who have the right to vote for a Governor and a State House of Assembly, the OIs in Abuja are denied such political rights.

Dr Zikirullahi criticized the Nigerian government’s persistent refusal to address these issues, noting that even landmark Supreme Court judgements in favor of the OIs have been disregarded.

“The OIs have done everything possible over time to bring attention to the obvious discrimination and injustices they face, but the Nigerian government has refused to listen,” he added.

With the support of the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, Dr Zikirullahi called on the international body to amplify the voices and sufferings of the indigenous people of the Nigerian capital, Abuja.

He demanded an end to the violation of their rights of belonging, history, and legacy.

Wrapping up his presentation, the human rights advocate requested that Nigeria be made to fulfill its constitutional and international human rights obligations to address the plight of the Abuja Original Inhabitants without delay.