CHRICED condemns attack on EU EOM over 2023 polls report

By Luminous Jannamike

The Resource Centre for Human Rights and Civic Education (CHRICED) has denounced the recent wave of attacks on the European Union Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) related to its report on the 2023 Presidential election in Nigeria.

The CHRICED called the onslaughts – which included a statement from the Presidency – uncharitable and indicative of an unwillingness to learn from the election’s flaws.

CHRICED’s Executive Director, Comrade Dr. Ibrahim Zikirullahi, on Wednesday, emphasized the importance of accepting critique.

“Those who claim to be democrats and progressives must put aside their egos and accept the flaws, which have made their so-called mandate questionable in the eyes of the public,” he said.

It would be recalled that the EU EOM report outlined widespread flaws and irregularities in the recent Nigerian elections, stating that the anticipation for well-managed elections was dashed by a flawed process, leading to widespread public disappointment.

The report highlighted critical delays on the voting day due to the late arrival of sensitive materials, widespread disorganisation, and lack of adherence to prescribed procedures during the early stages of the collation.

In response to the report, the Presidency issued a statement denouncing the EU EOM’s findings.

CHRICED criticized this response, arguing that it projects an impression of the current power holders’ unwillingness to learn key reform-related lessons from the 2023 General Elections.

“The contributions the EU has made over the years to deepening democracy in Nigeria cannot be dismissed with an ill-advised press statement from the presidency,” Zikirullahi stated.

CHRICED also applauded the EU EOM report’s practical and actionable recommendations to Nigerian institutions.

“The issues raised in the report are consistent with what credible, nonpartisan civil society organizations noted in their post-election observation reports,” he added.

Zikirullahi called for unity among Nigerian statesmen, women, and citizens to champion the needed reforms for future elections.

He urged state actors to shed their arrogant disposition and listen to the voice of reason, citing the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua’s acceptance of flawed elections and subsequent implementation of a comprehensive reform process as a model.

CHRICED warned some non-state actors, including the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), against making baseless assertions about the interventions of well-meaning partners.

Zikirullahi called MURIC’s claim that the EU EOM Report on the 2023 elections amounts to an imperialist agenda meant to cause anarchy in the country, a disturbing position that lacks any iota of objectivity.

CHRICED urged all groups, including MURIC, to adhere closely to the principles of justice and truth in their actions and utterances, and be mindful of their credibility.