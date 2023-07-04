Chinese Navy uplifts visually impaired

By Dickson Omobola

As a way of deepening bi-lateral ties between China and Nigeria, the Chinese Navy Task Group 162 has donated 120 school bags and stationery, 20 packs of noodles and ten bags of rice to support students of Bethesda Home for the Blind Lagos.

Speaking during the visit, Head of the delegation, Senior Captain Yang Yanhua, said the Chinese are committed to further strengthening ties with Nigeria in various sectors.

Yanhua said the donation emphasised the importance of the China-Nigeria relationship, stressing that the long standing relationship between both countries would continue to yield positive developments.

Expressing gratitude to the Chinese Navy for their donation, founder of Bethesda Home for the Blind, Chioma Ohakwe, said their donation would have a positive effect in the lives of the less-privileged.

Ohakwe also recognised their role in fostering goodwill and friendship, saying the supplies will go a long way in ensuring that the students have access to nutritious meals and educational materials.

Also part of the visit were wife of the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria and the Deputy Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Lagos.

The Chinese Navy’s visit to the Bethesda Home for the Blind highlighted their commitment to social responsibility and community development as China-Nigeria relationship continues to flourish.