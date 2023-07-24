China devises new fashion apparel, Facekinis to cushion scorching  temperatures

The Chinese people, have devised new fashion apparel called Facekinis, in a bid to cushion the effect of scorching temperatures.

According to a report in The Guardian, Facekinis – full-face masks with holes for the wearer’s eyes and nose—separate sleeves to cover arms, as well as wide-brimmed hats and lightweight jackets made out of UV-resistant fabric—have become especially popular.

With the air temperature rising above 35 °C (95 °F) and the ground surface temperature soaring as high as 80 °C in some parts of the country, the international news platform said residents and visitors had taken to carrying portable fans and covering themselves up to avoid getting burnt.

The new fashion apparel had been gaining momentum and enjoying patronage from people in the country.

A salesperson, who gave her surname simply as Wang and works in a shop that sells hats, told The Guardian that patronage had witnessed an increase.

“Compared to before the pandemic, two or three years ago, this year is much, much better than previous years. Sales volume is definitely up a lot this year,” Wang said.

“The main concern I have is potential skin diseases or developing sunspots,” said Li Xuyan, a 17-year-old student who was visiting a tourist area in Beijing with her mother, both wearing masks that covered most of their faces.

Chinese state television also showed tourists taking selfies next to a 12-metre-tall thermometer that displayed a real-time surface temperature of 80 °C at the Flaming Mountains in Xinjiang.