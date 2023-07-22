China, Chinese Mafia overseas protecting each other’s interests

The dangerous rise of Chinese organised crime in Europe highlights its ties to the Chinese state as part of Beijing’s campaign to repress diaspora communities and amass influence, ProPublica reported.

In 2010, a mob of six Chinese mobsters killed two gang rivals on Via Strozzi.

The slaughter on Via Strozzi in 2010 was part of a startling escalation of mob violence in Prato, which has one of Europe’s biggest Chinese immigrant communities.

As the investigation culminated in 2017, detectives made another ominous discovery: The kingpins in Italy had high-placed friends in Beijing.

“A guy like Zhang does what the consulate doesn’t do, or does it better,” ProPublica quoted a senior Italian national security official saying.

“If you want in-depth street information, intelligence, you go to a guy like Zhang. He has a network, power, and resources. He knows the diaspora. He is feared and respected,” he added.

According to ProPublica, as the regime of President Xi Jinping expands its international power, it has intensified its alliance with Chinese organized crime overseas.

The Italian investigation and other cases in Europe show the underworld’s frontline role in a campaign to infiltrate the West, amass wealth and influence, and control diaspora communities as if they were colonies of Beijing’s police state.

But the rise of Chinese organized crime in Europe has caught authorities largely off-guard. An examination of it offers an unusually vivid look at a covert alliance in action.

The partnership appears to mix geopolitics and corruption for mutual benefit.

Gangsters help monitor and intimidate immigrant communities for the regime in Beijing, sometimes as leaders of cultural associations that are key players in China’s political influence operations and long-distance repression, Western security officials say.

The Chinese Communist Party “takes the most powerful, richest, most successful figures overseas and recognizes them as the nobility of the diaspora,” ProPublica quoted Emmanuel Jourda, a French scholar on Chinese organized crime.

“And it doesn’t matter how they made their money. The deal, spoken or not, is: ‘You gather intelligence on the community, we let you do business. Whether legal or illegal”, he added.

In exchange for their services as overseas enforcers and agents of influence, the Chinese state protects the mobsters, ProPublica cited

Western national security officials.

And in Europe – as in the United States – national security chiefs say the Chinese government refuses to cooperate with their investigations of

Chinese organized crime.

Money is another driving force in the alliance. Diplomatically delicate prosecutions in Italy, Spain and France have resulted in convictions and fines against Chinese state banks that worked with Chinese criminals to launder the proceeds of widespread tax evasion, customs fraud and contraband.

Chinese mafias have also become the preferred money launderers for the Continent’s drug traffickers, whose onslaught poses an unprecedented threat to several governments.