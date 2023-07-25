China appoints Wang Yi to replace missing Qin Gang as foreign minister

China appointed Wang Yi on Tuesday as the new Foreign Minister to replace Qin Gang, who has been absent from public duties for one month.

Qin, 57, who only took up the job in December after a brief stint as an envoy to the United States, had not been seen in public since June 25 when he met visiting diplomats in Beijing.

After he missed an international diplomatic summit in Indonesia, his ministry later said he was off work for unspecified health reasons, but the lack of detailed information fueled a series of speculation.

Reuters reported that this also deepened suspicion about transparency and decision-making among the country’s cloistered leadership, analysts and diplomats said.

Wang, 69, who filled in for Qin during his absence, retook the role he held between 2018 and 2022.

China’s foreign ministry did not respond to a request for comment about the reasons behind the switch.

The appointment early Tuesday happened amid a flurry of international engagements and frayed ties with rival superpower the US, which China has described as at its lowest point since the establishment of diplomatic relations.

The world’s two biggest economies are at odds over issues including Ukraine and Beijing’s close ties to Moscow, trade and technology disputes, and Taiwan, the democratic, self-ruled island which Beijing claims as its own.