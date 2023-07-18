Children with health challenges receive N100m succour

By Rita Okoye

In a world where darkness often casts its shadow, a symphony of compassion resonated through the halls of Merit House in Abuja on Thursday, July 13, 2023.

The Global Initiative for Peace, Love, and Care (GIPLC) orchestrated a gift giving ceremony that would forever change the lives of Nigerian children battling critical health conditions. With hearts brimming with hope and anticipation, the beneficiaries and their families gathered, their spirits uplifted by the generosity of Igho Charles Sanomi and his donors to his esteemed foundation.

The event, a testament to the unwavering dedication of GIPLC, was a celebration of unity and the power of collective action. It was a moment when the symphony of humanity reached its crescendo, as over 100 million Naira, equivalent to approximately $160,000.00, was presented to deserving children in need. These funds were raised during a remarkable birthday/charity dinner held on May 20th, 2023. The evening was hosted by the esteemed Grand Patron himself, Igho Charles Sanomi, a visionary whose philanthropic spirit knows no bounds.

As the ceremony unfolded, the spotlight shone upon each beneficiary, their stories etched in the hearts of all who bore witness. Elizabeth Joseph, an 11-year-old with a hole in her heart, received a gift of 10 million Naira, paving the way for her life-saving surgery. Abiye Amabeoku, a 9-year-old battling the Blount virus, was granted 1.8 million Naira, a beacon of hope in her journey towards recovery. Kamsiyochukwu Okwudiri, a 14-year-old who lost her vision, was bestowed with 1.5 million Naira, a lifeline to restore her sight.

The symphony continued, as Kelechi Uhegwu, in need of spinal cord surgery, was granted a staggering 23.7 million Naira. Joseph Nosa, a brave 4-year-old with a hole in his heart, received 4 million Naira, a gift that would mend his fragile heart. Malan Jonathan, a 13-year-old battling a tumor in his stomach, was granted 2 million Naira, a ray of hope amidst the darkness. Destiny, a child burdened with a growth on their buttocks, received 500,000 Naira, a step towards a life free from pain.

Ode Ogine, a 6-year-old undergoing chemotherapy, was granted 2 million Naira, a testament to the power of healing. Marisa Mohammed, a 3-year-old accident victim, received 500,000 Naira, a gentle touch to soothe her wounds. Abubakar Haliru, a 6-year-old accident victim from Lafia, was bestowed with 1 million Naira, a symbol of resilience in the face of adversity. Ismailia Mohammed, a 10-year-old battling leukemia, received 15 million Naira, a lifeline in her fight against the relentless disease.

The symphony continued to weave its melody, as Idris Hamza, a 5-year-old with a tumor in his brain, was granted 11 million Naira, a glimmer of hope amidst the darkness. Yemisi Durojeye, a 9-month-old with a hole in her heart, received 16 million Naira, a gift that would mend her tiny heart and grant her a chance at a vibrant future. Abdul Salami, an 11-year-old burdened with a kidney infection, was bestowed with 9 million Naira, a lifeline to restore his health. Taiwo Adeyinka, a 13-year-old in need of chemotherapy and surgery, received 2 million Naira, a beacon of hope in her battle against illness.

Each gift, a symphony in itself, resonated with the promise of transformation. The generosity of Igho Charles Sanomi and the tireless efforts of GIPLC had created an orchestra of compassion, where the crescendo of hope drowned out the cacophony of despair. The lives of these children, once overshadowed by illness, were now illuminated by the light of possibility.

As the ceremony drew to a close, the echoes of gratitude reverberated through the hearts of all present. The beneficiaries, their families, and the entire community stood united in their appreciation for Igho Charles Sanomi and the Global Initiative for Peace, Love, and Care. Their unwavering commitment to uplifting the lives of Nigerian children in critical health conditions had left an indelible mark on the tapestry of humanity.

As this unique gala of compassion unfolded, Igho Charles Sanomi stood as the conductor, guiding the orchestra of love and care, even in his absence. He was present in spirit, ably represented by Nuhu Kwajafa, DG of GIPLC who presented the cheques to the jubilant families. His vision, his unwavering spirit, and his boundless generosity had created a harmonious melody that would forever resonate in the hearts of those touched by his kindness.

And these hearts encompass not just children but the whole gamut of humanity. Today, the beneficiaries are a gaggle of wide-eyed kids; tomorrow, a chorus of appreciative adults. The helping hands of Sanomi and his numerous philanthropic vehicles percolate through every corner of society, from raising over One Million Pounds for the Cancer Research UK supporting the Bobby Moore Bowel Cancer Research programs, to the phenomenal assistance of spinal corrective surgery and now a lifetime scholarship to Ali Ahmadu a Chibok child ran over by Boko Haram many years ago in Bornu Northern Nigeria, it goes further to multiple emergency intervention for Flood victims in the Niger Delta, implanting sturdy seeds of benevolence into sundry neglected soils at every step.

Sanomi’s philanthropy is thus not a mere act of charity, but a profound expression of his humanity. His philanthropic endeavors are a beacon of light in the darkness, a reminder that each of us has the power to make a difference.