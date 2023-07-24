Child Trafficking: Police rescue two stolen Bayelsa children in Abia, Enugu

..boy sold for N1m and girl for N.8m

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

Police operatives of the Gender Unit, State Criminal Investigation Department, Bayelsa State Police Command have busted a child trafficking syndicate and rescued two children stolen from the state in Enugu and Abia State.

The rescued kids were identified as Success, a girl, aged four and Prince, a male, aged two.

Spokesperson of the Bayelsa State Police command, SP Asinim Butswat, confirmed their rescue, Monday, in Yenagoa.

He said: “The children were stolen by one Sunday Aniele ‘m’ 22 years and Chioma Obi ‘f’ 24 years, on 19th June 2023, at Igbogene, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

“On that fateful day, Chioma Obi who claimed to be a sister of Sunday Aniele took the children away under the guise of purchasing drugs for them, unknown to their parents the children were taken out of the state to an unknown destination.

“After a diligent investigation by police operatives, crisscrossing Delta, Anambra, Enugu, and Abia States, Sunday Aniele and Chioma Obi were arrested at Ughelli, Delta State on 7th July 2023.

“Subsequently, one Kingsley Chimobi ‘m’ 28 years, and Harriet Chukwu ‘f’ 36 years were arrested at Onitsha, Anambra State on 10th July, 2023.

“Further investigation took the Police team to Enugu, where Success ‘f’ 4 years was recovered on 21st July 2023, and Abangwa, Abia State where Prince ‘m’ 2 years was recovered on 22 July 2023.

“The suspects have admitted to collecting one million six hundred thousand naira only, for the two children.

“The Commissioner of Police Bayelsa State Command, CP Tolani Alausa has charged the investigating unit to conclude its investigation and charge the suspects to court.”