Child trafficker steals 9-month-old baby in Imo

By Chinonso Alozie

A nine-month old baby girl belonging to one Precious Duru, from Oguta council area of Imo state, has been kidnapped in Amaiyi, Umuaka, Njaba local government area of Imo state, last Wednesday.

An indigene of the area who identified himself as elder Vincent Durugbo, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Owerri.

While another source pointed accusing finger to one fabiana Paulinus, a neighbour in the area where the incident occurred.

But according to Durugbo on how it happened claimed that; “The mother of the breastfeeding baby newly parked in a house in Amaiyi, and the abductor who is said to be a teacher to one school called Saviours Catholic Secondary School in Umuaka, disappeared with her daughter after offering to help her carry the baby.

“The poor girl is about 19 years old from Oguta LGA. Although, she is not married but has a baby of 9 months. You will recall about four weeks ago, the same story was told in the Amako community where a neighbor also abducted four kids and neither the neighbour nor the kids have been found up till today.

“You will also remember that the mother of the four kids hails from the same Oguta. This is because some parts of Oguta are ridden with crisis. That’s why so many of them are relocating to Umuaka.”

At the time of filing this report, the State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Henry Okoye, was yet to respond to the enquiry.