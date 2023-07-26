Chibok girl who escaped Boko Haram den gets engaged in US

Joy Bishara, one of the schoolgirls who escaped from the captivity of Boko Haram terrorists that invaded the Government Secondary School, Chibok, Borno State, in 2014, recently got engaged in the United States.

Bishara disclosed the engagement with her lover James coupled with pictures on her Instagram page, on Tuesday.

On April 14, 2014, a total of 276 female students aged from 16 to 18 were abducted by the terrorist group, Boko Haram from the Government Girls Secondary School in the town of Chibok in Borno State, Nigeria.

About 57 of the schoolgirls escaped immediately following the incident by jumping from the trucks on which they were being transported.

Some others were rescued by the Nigerian Armed Forces but over 100 have not been found.

However, Bishara and her cousin, Lydia Pogu, who were among those who escaped the attack that attracted global attention, relocated to the US.

She graduated from Southeastern University, where she obtained a degree in social work in 2021.

Bishara recently got engaged in the US, saying, “I said yes to Love, laughter and happily ever after with my best friend. James exceeds everything I ever prayed for.

“God’s faithfulness amazes me daily. I am overjoyed to be starting this journey with the love of my life. Mr and Mrs loading…”