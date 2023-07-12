Chelsea winger Pulisic set for AC Milan medical

Christian Pulisic is set to join AC Milan pending a medical, with personal terms agreed.

The 24-year-old American forward joined Chelsea FC from Borussia Dortmund in 2019 for around £57.6 million.

He has featured in 98 games for the Blues and found the back of the net 20 times, including a ‘perfect hattrick’ in the 2019-20 season.

Pulisic has had limited game time in the last two seasons due to injuries, and he’s set to leave the club with the approval of coach Mauricio Pochettino.

He will also join the exodus at the club, where over 10 senior players have left on a permanent basis

.

He will join Reuben Loftus-Cheek, his former teammate at Chelsea, when he puts pen to paper.