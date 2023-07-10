Chelsea to bid for Montpelier forward Elye Wahi

Chelsea FC have set action in motion to bid for 20-year-old forward, Montpelier forward Elye Wahi.

Wahl plays for the France U-21 side, had his breakthrough campaign last season.

The €30 million-rated striker is reportedly interested in moving to the West London side.

In the 2021/22 season, he scored 10 League goals to establish himself as one of the top attacking prospects in Europe’s top leagues.

Wahi, in the 2022–23 campaign, extended his tally by scoring 19 goals and having 6 assists as Montpelier finished 12th in the 2022–23 Ligue 1 table.

He also has interest from another Premier League side, Bournemouth FC.

If he signs, Wahi will join the young attacking options at the club, which include Armado Broja, Datro Fofana, and Nicolas Jackson, who joined earlier in the transfer window from Villarreal CF.