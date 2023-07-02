Chelsea sign Alex Matos from Norwich City

Chelsea have confirmed the signing of England young midfielder Alex Matos from Norwich City.

Matos signing comes after the Canaries confirmed he be leaving Carrow Road.

Official, confirmed. Chelsea sign U-18 talent Alex Matos from Norwich, deal completed. 🔵✨ #CFC



Official, confirmed. Chelsea sign U-18 talent Alex Matos from Norwich, deal completed.

Matos joins the club as free agent, it's done and sealed.

Chelsea had been in talks with Matos prior to that announcement, with the deal virtually done for an extended period before they confirmed his move to West London.

Matos, capable of playing in midfield and attack, featured for Norwich’s Under-18s and Under-21s last season, becoming recognised as a bright talent within the Colney academy setup.

He scored three goals in the Premier League 2 for the latter.

An England international at schoolboy level, Matos joined Norwich from Luton Town in 2016 and struck on his first outing for the Canaries’ youth team against Arsenal shortly after his 16th birthday.

The 18-year-old averaged a goal involvement per game – five goals, six assists – in his first 11 appearances at that level and became a regular for Norwich’s Under-18s during the 2022/23 campaign, in which he was also handed his debut for the Under-21s.

He was one of a host of players to arrive from Luton Town, joining Max Aarons and Jamal Lewis on the list among others when he was signed by Gregg Broughton in 2016.

Matos made 60 total appearances for Norwich’s academy sides, scoring nine goals and claiming nine assists.

He enjoyed a quick start in yellow and green, making 11 goal contributions in his first 11 games in the 2020-21 season.

The England youngster was promoted to the under-21 setup 13 times last season, but was included in the list of players released by the club this summer.